Robert L. (Bob) Casteel
October 15, 1938 ~ April 14, 2021
One of the few of a dying breed; Bob loved the cowboy way of life.
He was a member of the Weber County Sheriffs Mounted Posse; riding in the Pioneer Days Rodeo each year, trail rides, camping, and re-enacting the Pony Express Run.
Bob loved his horses and the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed herding sheep and cattle every chance he got.
Bob loved his country and proudly served in the United States Navy in his younger days.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary located at 836 36th street in Ogden, Utah.