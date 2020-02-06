Robert L. Schofield (Bob)

Robert L. Schofield (Bob)

 Contributed

Born on September 27, 1930. He quietly and calmly passed from this life Sunday afternoon, February 2, 2020.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Roberta and her family; Brad Wilson (son-in-law); five grandchildren: Jason Wilson (Tonia), Chalese Hall (Jeff), Adam Wilson (Kelli), Josh Wilson (Alana), and Shawna Smith (Nathan) and 18 wonderful, adorable, perfect great-grandchildren.

Brothers, Bruce (Mary) Schofield (Syracuse) and Calvin Schofield (California); many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his wife Joyce; parents, Donald and May; brothers, Lee and Dean Schofield.

A celebration of his life will be this Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Huckleberry Ward Chapel, 1285 S. 2500 W. Syracuse, Utah, beginning with a viewing at 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with an expression of love and memories at 2:30 p.m.

Interment at Syracuse City Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary of Layton. .

