Robert Larry Miller
Robert Larry Miller reluctantly left this life on March 3rd, 2021. He was born April 23rd, 1941 to Wilma Jean Manning and Reuel Lavor Miller of Ogden. His sister Susan Jean was born in 1944. They grew up on the Miller Family Orchard and had a large family garden. His father told of the summer that he and Larry, on hands and knees, weeded the garden. Reuel pulling out each weed, tossing it aside while Larry came behind, retrieving each weed, and meticulously replanting them. Larry excelled in school. At an early age, he was an avid reader choosing the good stuff like "Tarzan" and "The National Geographic." After graduation from Ben Lomond High School, Larry enlisted in the Army. After basic training at Fort Ord California, Larry enlisted in the Utah Army National Guard, then later into the Army Reserves. He was employed at the Defense Depot of Ogden until it's closure then at HAFB, in Clearfield until his retirement. His first marriage was to Sheila Peterson, blessing him with their daughter, Laurie Jean. His next marriage, to Leslie Hallacy, brought him the blessing of a son, Richard (Ricky) Lawrence. With Leslie's other sons, Joe, Kenny, and Robbie, Larry fathered them as his very own. In time, both marriages ended in divorce. Larry created memories for his children taking them camping. He taught them to respect nature by thoroughly cleaning their campsite upon arrival and at departure, taking a moment to pour water on any struggling flower along the path. Larry loved his cats, his country, and his family (and possibly in that order.) He served with the American Legion Post 9 and later Post 129. He faithfully volunteered yearly at "Boys State and Girls State," a summer leadership and citizenship program, placing small flags on Veteran's gravesites, holding numerous flag ceremonies to honor our Vets and their families, and much more. Larry later married Margret (Mickie) Collins and also embraced her five children, Gaylene, Terrie, Kurt, Ken and Rodney, as his very own. Many treasured trips were made to Rock Springs, Wyoming to visit these families. After Mickie's death, Larry married Leilani Janet (Jan) Keller who also loved her cats, her country, (she had a military career), and took a great interest in Larry's family having no children of her own. Together, they traveled to many exotic places. After nine years of marriage, Jan passed away of cancer. Larry will be greatly missed by his family; Erik and (Laurie) Cheney, Rick and Karla Miller, Kenny and Kim Millard, Robby and Jennifer Drake, David and (Gaylene) Jensen, Terri Norman, Kurt Norman, Stanley and (Susan) Jones, and many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, plus a cluster of his overly fed furry felines. He will also be missed by many lifelong friends. Funeral services will be held Friday the 12th, at 2:00 PM at the Ogden City Cemetery. A Viewing will be held at Lindquist Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., on Thursday the 11th, from 6:00-8:00 PM and again on Friday the 12th at 12:30-1:30 PM for immediate family and friends.