July 5, 1957 ~ September 10, 2019
Robert Lee Morfin, 62, passed away unexpectedly. He was born in Cortez, Colorado the son of Domitilia Archuleta and Jose Morfin. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School and attended Southern Arizona Bible College. He married Roxie Vialpando on October 27, 1979.
He was a member of New Hope Assembly of God where he taught Sunday School and served in many other capacities. He loved to talk about Jesus and felt Him most through music and scriptures.
He served in the Air Force during Desert Storm/Desert Shield. He just retired from Concentrix and was enjoying spending more time with his sweetheart Roxie and playing with his granddaughters; family was everything to Robert. He also liked to read, hike, and fish, was a Broncos fan and loved muscle cars.
The family would like to thank all who helped in the search for Robert, the Weber and Ogden First Responders especially Officers' Alan Allred and Bryan Hough who found him.
Robert is survived by his wife Roxie; two sons Jonathan Robert Morfin and Adam Jose (Vanessa) Morfin; granddaughters Molly Grace and Esther Rose Morfin; parents Domitilia and Jose, sister Carol Jean Abeyta; father-in-law (2nd Dad) Phillip Vialpando; niece Jovana; nephew David; brothers-in-law Phillip and Tommy Vialpando and many other nieces, nephews and God-Children. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law (2nd Mother) Elevinia Vialpando and brother-in-law Philip Abeyta.
