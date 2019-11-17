Robert LeRoy Dripps

October 27, 1938 ~^November 11, 2019
Robert (Bob) LeRoy Dripps passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones and called home to his Heavenly Father on November 11, 2019.
Robert was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer. He won the million miles award as a truck driver and retired from Lifetime Products.
Known to those who knew him as Bob he was a jokester and was loved by his family.
Bob is preceded in death by his parent's Art and Edna Dripps; sisters Cheryl and Edie; dog Touser; and lifelong friend Arnie (Peggy) Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret; children Tom (RoxAnn), Wendy (Dave), Terry (Denise), Tina (Steve), Michael (Robyn), Eric (Tonja), Patty Dayton; and dogs Bo and Chloe. As well as nephew Gino and 35 grandkids and 32 great-grandkids.
Bob was loved by many and will be greatly missed, but his family is comforted by knowing that he is reunited with his parents and two sisters and is at peace.
Memorial Services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019, at 2:00 pm with a visitation one hour prior at Leavitt^s Mortuary 836-36th Street Ogden, Utah 84403
