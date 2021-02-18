Robert LeRoy Dunn
1937 - 2021
Robert LeRoy Dunn passed away from the side effects of dementia at his home in South Ogden on February 14, 2021, at the age of 83. He was born May 4, 1937, at his grandparent's home in Logan, Utah to Oscar LeRoy and Mary Sorensen Buist Dunn. He was the youngest of two children. Because his mother divorced when Bob was only 2 years old, they grew up in very humble circumstances. He learned the value of hard work at the very young age of only 9 years old when he got a job selling newspapers on the streets of Salt Lake City to try and help with finances. He carried this hard-working ethic throughout his life and instilled it in his own children! Growing up Bob had a very close relationship with his sister Marjean.
When he was 13 years old, his mother married Clive C. Johnson. Even though Clive had never been a father before, he loved Bob and his sister and treated them as his own. Clive's favorite thing was to take his new "son" fishing!
Bob graduated from South High School where he met his lifelong sweetheart Ella Marie (Peggy) Thomas. They were engaged when Bob left on his LDS mission to South Australia. They were later married in the Salt Lake Temple on September 11, 1959. They built their life together in South Ogden, Utah raising 4 wonderful children. Bob loved being a dad! They were lucky to live in a fun family-friendly neighborhood where many lifelong friendships were built with tremendous friends whom they consider family. They helped raise each other's kids and always had each other's backs.
Bob was very patriotic and had a strong love for his country and flag! He belonged to the ROTC at South High School and joined the Army Reserve in 1956 where he was willing to serve his country if called to war. His commander alerted the men that they were to be ready to leave at a moments notice but shortly after, that alert was canceled! Bob was honorably discharged in 1962.
Bob graduated from the University of Utah and immediately got a job working for the IRS where he worked his way up as a Regional Manager retiring after 35 years of service. He was also a CPA.
Bob was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved his Savior and his testimony of the gospel was steadfast and immoveable. He served in many callings but being an Explorer Leader and interacting with the youth of the church was one of his favorites. Although a challenge, he loved serving as Bishop where he could show his love and compassion to every member of his congregation! His friendly personality and smile drew people to him, he loved every one! Being a servant of his Heavenly Father was Bob's goal throughout his life.
Bob loved the outdoors. Golfing with his buddies "His Two Rays of Sunshine" as Peg would refer to them, and his buddy Dave. He enjoyed fishing, biking, hiking, and softball with friends and especially his kids. He coached teams and led his boys through scouts and paper routes teaching them the value of work. He was always willing to do anything if it meant spending time with his family. Camping in the "big yellow tent" was a favorite memory. He enjoyed traveling and discovering new places to see. Going to Hawaii, on cruises to fun places and staying in National Parks were some of his favorites. His happiest place was the Dunn Family Reunions at The Inn At Owl Hollow where he had some of his best times with his posterity! All grandkids know how to play UNO the right way using grandpa's rules! His grandkids can attest that he was always humming a happy tune, his favorite being Up On The Housetop and, we have no idea why! We have so many wonderful memories because of his generosity, fun sense of humor and oh that smile and love. He adored every second spent with his grandchildren!
He is survived by his four children, David Dunn (Tracey), Steven Dunn (Jayne), Julie Grossen (Richard) and Paul Dunn. He also leaves 19 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. One nephew Bryan Rock (Karen). Numerous cousins, he dearly loved! He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father and sister.
We express our appreciation to the kind and tender caregivers of Encompass Hospice and Dr. Lewis.
Family services will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. The family requests that family and friends watch the live streaming of the services at Lindquist Ogden Mortuary website www.lindquistmortuary.com which will appear a few minutes before the services begin by scrolling to the bottom of Bob's obituary page. Interment at Lindquist Washington Heights Memorial Park.