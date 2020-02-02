June 11, 1939~ January 28, 2020
Robert Milton Koopman, 80, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020, at his home in Pleasant View, UT after a long battle with cancer. He was born June 11, 1939, to Clifford Koopman and Lina Staber in Salt Lake City, UT.
Robert married JoAnne Blair and later divorced. He then married Winnie Cooper and later divorced.
Robert was a member of the Force Logistic Command, served three tours in Vietnam and received the Bronze Star for his Vietnam service. He also was stationed in Hawaii and his favorite place, Hong Kong.
Robert drove for Bullock's Towing for many years.
Robert enjoyed being around his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was always happy to find out there was a new great-grandchild born.
Robert enjoyed repairing things, from lawnmowers to automobiles. He loved drawing, making model cars and ships, western movies and being a great cook. He also had a sense of humor and loved to play jokes on people.
Surviving are his son, Robert C. Koopman; daughters, Pamela (Richard) Contreras, Shawna (Louis) Martinez, Leslie Koopman, Nattely (Carlos) Ochoa, Amber (Robert) Curtis; sister, Margo Melton; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and his dog, Puggy.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Clifford and Lina; brothers, Ronnie, Walter, Jerry, and Henry; sisters, Beverly, Helen, and Judy; and great-grandson, Isaac.
Funeral services will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT 84403 on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Viewing will be held from 12:00-1:45 p.m.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
We wish to thank the Intermountain Homecare Hospice Team, especially John, for their great care.
