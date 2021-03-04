Robert Neil Sr.
June 14, 1935 ~ February 28, 2021
On Sunday February 28, 2021, Robert Carlyle Neil Sr., Loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 85 in Saint George, Utah. Robert was born on June 14th, 1935, Flag day, to Thomas Harold Edmundson Neil and Myrtle Chestina Christensen in Logan, Utah. He was raised in Ogden and Salt Lake City most of his life and was the youngest boy of thirteen children. On March 29th 1955, He married the love of his life, Martha Rae Eversole in Salt Lake City Utah in his childhood home. Together they raised 5 children. Four daughters, Jackie, Diane, Lori, and Jennifer and one son Robert jr. He retired from Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Where he worked as a production scheduler. He continued working various jobs after retirement where he was able to meet and have an impact on many people. Robert was a family man with a huge heart, he was one of the most caring and compassionate people you would ever meet. Throughout his life he helped many people and fostered multiple children. He enjoyed listening to his oldies on the AM station and spending time with his family and friends, He especially loved being with his grandkids playing with them and talking to their necks with his scruffy face. Robert was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He enjoyed working in the library of his Camelot ward in Layton, Utah. In 1970 he was sealed to his wife and children in the Salt Lake City Temple. He loved the church and was proud to serve. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and youngest daughter Jennifer. He is survived by his wife Martha Neil, his sister Gladys Tidwell, his four children Jackie Martin, Diane Smith (Robert), Lori Call and Robert Neil Jr., Ten grandchildren and Twenty Great Grandchildren. There are no services scheduled, but if you would like send your condolences to the family; you can send them to 371 east 130 south, Ivins, UT 84738.