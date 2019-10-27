Robert Nelson Gray, M.D.

September 4, 1939 ~ October 21, 2019
Robert Nelson Gray was the eldest of four children born in Alamosa, Colorado, to Nelson and Cora Gray. He developed a strong work ethic as a young boy, working for the Nehi Corporation, famously known for its RC Cola. As soon as he was able to drive, he began soda deliveries all over southern Colorado and into northern New Mexico.
A curious child with a love of learning, Robert excelled as a student and developed an affinity for the sciences. He was awarded a scholarship to Adam State College in Colorado, graduating in 1961 with a double major in Biology and Organic Chemistry, and acceptance to the prestigious Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago, Illinois. The highlight of Robert's time in Chicago was July 19, 1963, when he married his sweetheart, Nancy Catherine Bagwell, making the most challenging years of his medical school studies the sweetest.
Following graduation with his medical degree in 1965, Robert and Nancy moved to El Paso, Texas, where Robert completed his internship and medical residency, and Nancy gave birth to their first child. Upon completing his residency, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a Flight Surgeon.
In the Spring of 1968, Robert completed his military service, became the father of twin boys, and soon after moved his family back to their roots in Alamosa, Colorado. It was here that he established his medical practice as a general practitioner, and the Gray family grew with the addition of a second set of twins. After eight years of family practice in Alamosa, the Gray family moved to Provo, Utah, where Robert continued his general practice in the Village Green Complex.
In 1978 Robert accepted an opportunity to join the Utah Valley Hospital Emergency Room physician group. He loved the additional challenge this brought him, and he thrived in a career that allowed him to do what he loved most of all, serving and helping those in need.
Robert was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings including Bishop of the Provo 26th ward, member of the Stake High Council, counselor in the Stake Presidency and as Stake President of the Provo Grandview Stake.
After retiring from Emergency Medicine in 2000, Robert and Nancy began the first of many years of service missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their first mission was an Area Medical Mission in Eastern Europe, covering 18 countries and 13 missions. When they returned to the U.S., they served another Area Medical Mission in North Eastern United States and Canada, covering 20 mission areas. Their third mission was in Ogden, Utah, in the Pioneer Ward as inner-city service missionaries. Upon finishing their missions, Robert and Nancy settled in Ogden and served in various callings in the Malan's Peak Ward for 10 years before moving to Layton, Utah.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Catherine Gray, and their five children, Rebecca (Sterling) Sagers, Eric (Lisa) Gray, Douglas (Nancy) Gray, Stuart (Heidi) Gray, and Amy (Gabriel) Skehan, 15 grandchildren and his siblings Pete, Susan, and Curtis.
Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the missionary fund for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
