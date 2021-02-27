Robert Perea J.R.
June 10, 1985 ~ February 20, 2021
Robert Michael Perea J.R. 35. He passed away on February 20th, 202. He was born on June 10, 1985 to Brenda Sue Six in Ogden Utah. Robert married the love of his life FaLisha Perea on July 17, 2020. Robert, is survived by his wife, his two daughters Gracie & Faith, his adopted son Corbin, his sisters Jerica/Style, & Misty, his mother in law Patrica Perkins and his grandma Deanna, his cousin Troy, & his adopted family The Pratts. He is preceded in death by his mom Brenda Six & grandparents.