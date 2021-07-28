Robert Ralph White
October 5, 1933 ~ July 24, 2021
Our loving husband, father, and grandfather, Robert Ralph White, age 87, of North Ogden, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on July 24, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pleasant View 2nd Ward, 250 West Elberta Drive. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 East 2850 North, North Ogden, Utah.
