Robert Ray Ward
March 14, 1936 - March 7, 2021
On Sunday, March 7, 2021, Robert Ray Ward passed peacefully with his wife of 65 years at his side. He was a much beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Ray was born March 14, 1936 in Brigham City, Utah to Verlie Bott Ward and Don Ray Ward. He was the second of 6 children and grew up in Willard learning the value of hard work on the family farm.
On February 24, 1956, he married the love of his life JoAnn Miles. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple. Ray loves JoAnn with all of his heart. Together, they raised a family of 5 children. He taught his children to love the Lord, work hard at all they do, and to make life fun. His greatest gift is we all knew we were his favorite.
From an early age Ray excelled at sports and went on to prove himself at Weber State in football. Ray lived life to the fullest, many weekends he could be found with his family 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, hunting or hiking at his cabin in Oakley. If not there, you could find him at a Jazz game. Ray was one of a handful of original season ticket holders. Ray was a "John Wayne" cowboy, his love of horses started at an early age on the farm in Willard and continued throughout his life. Summers meant trips to Lake Powell on the houseboat with family or with their dear study group friends. Later in life he was known for having the best pumpkin patch in North Ogden.
Ray founded and was the owner of R. Ray Ward Construction Company. He was known for his integrity and skill. He told us his company's purpose was first to its customers and then to provide for his wife and family.
Ray is a devoted disciple of Jesus Christ. He faithfully followed his Savior's example and willingly performed countless acts of quiet service to all he found in need. His children and grandchildren knew he loved the Lord. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he faithfully served in many callings, including, bishoprics, YMs, and in the Temple. The highlight came when he was called as a Mission President with his wife in the Micronesia, Guam Mission.
President Ward loved every minute of his three years there, he knew with 9 different islands, languages and cultures that "his" missionaries were the best of the best.
Survived by his wife, JoAnn; children; Kari and (Scott) Hall, Michael and (Barbara) Ward, Erin and (Timothy) Critchlow, Lori and (Michael deceased) Lee, and Jodi and (Mark) Mikulecky, along with 19 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren, with 3 more on the way. Also, brothers, Major General Dale (Bonnie) (Eddie deceased) Ward, Jim (Dalene) Ward, Lloyd (Sandi) Ward, Duane (deceased) Ward, Julie (Steve) Facer and Brother-in-law Gordon Valdez and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the exceptional care provided to Ray by his wife and his daughter Erin. Words cannot describe the loving care they gave to Ray during the past year.
Gratitude to Brio Hospice, along with Alyx, Tupu and Amber for providing professional and loving care.
A public viewing will be held Friday, March 12, from 6-8 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT. due to COVID-19 protocol, masks are required. Graveside services will be held for family members on Saturday, March 13.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the church missionary fund.
"Old cowboys never die they just ride away."
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com