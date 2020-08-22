Robert Scott White
July 11, 1954 ~ August 17, 2020
Our loving brother, Robert Scott White, 66, passed away August 17th, 2020 after a short battle with multiple health issues.
Scott was born on July 11th, 1954 to Robert White of Ogden, Utah and Patricia White Layman of St. George, Utah.
Scott retired from Amtrak as a conductor. He loved traveling, golfing, skiing, baseball, cooking, and restoring old cars. He enjoyed life and was always surrounded by close friends. He was married to his loving wife, Santa Elisa Ayvar (Liz) from the Dominican Republic.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert White.
He is survived by his wife, Liz; children, Linda Jazmin Escobar Fabian and Melanie Dalton; grandchildren, Sofia, Lia, and James Crew; mother, Patricia (Jack) Layman; siblings, Susan Gleason, Cheryl (Michael) Gallegos, Sandy Arnow, and Kim Haggin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Affordable Funerals and Cremations - St. George.
A celebration of life was held in his honor by his immediate family.