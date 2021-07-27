Robert Steven Greene
August 12, 1952 - July 1, 2021
Robert Steven Greene was entrusted to God's care on July 1, 2021 at his home in Eagle Pass Texas at the age of 68 after a lengthy illness. He was born August 12, 1952 in La Puente, California. He is preceded in passing by his Father Ralph Robert Greene and his Sister Teresa Hemsley.
Left behind to cherish his loving memory is his wife Pauline Anderson Greene; his Mother Carol Irene Greene; his Brother Randy Greene; and his 2 Sisters Cindy Curley and Mary Pippin. Mr. Greene also left behind his 2 loyal dogs; Wolf and Changa. He will be forever remembered and missed by all his Family.
He was a painting contractor in younger years. He got involved in boating and martial arts as he got older. He developed his marksman skills as he practiced at the shooting range for years. He trained in karate with George Sanchez for 15 years and obtained his 3rd degree black belt. He relished the opportunity to teach karate to children during his last few years.
He loved studying books on Isaiah. He also studied the books Jesus the Christ and the Book of Mormon. He had a strong testimony of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
A Graveside service and burial will be held Wednesday July 28th 2021 at 11:00 am at Leavitt's Mortuary & Aultorest Memorial Park in Ogden, Utah.