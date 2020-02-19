Robert Timothy "Tim"^Layton of Kaysville, Utah passed away from heart failure in his sleep on February 14, 2020.
Tim was born September 25, 1937, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Elmer Jarman Layton and Lucille Elizabeth Layton (nee. Mudge). He was the third of four children, all of whom survive him.
He married his sweetheart Olive Holt on October 1, 1964. Together Tim and Olive have five children, 15 grand children, and four (going on six) great-grandchildren. Tim is survived by his wife, Olive, children: Carolyn (Boyd Wheeler), Robert (Amanda), Lowell (Michie), Candace (Adam Judson), and Crystal Wilcox and all his grand children and great-grand children.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Kaysville 7th Ward, 331 S. 50 W. Kaysville. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
