April 28, 1943 ~ July 3, 2020
Robert William Horn left this world surrounded by a loving family on July 3, 2020.
He was born in Plattsmouth Nebraska on April 28, 1943, to Elaine Elsie Kennedy Horn and Ross Edward Horn.
Robert was married to Christine Horn for 54 years.
He was a man of hard work, dedication, and service. He grew up in a small farming community in Iowa and served over 20 years in the United States Air force.
He volunteered in many functions including LDS Stake Mission President, being an active member of the Kiwanis and performing countless humanitarian projects around the globe. Robert found immense joy and fulfillment in helping to enrich the lives of others. He would do anything for anyone in need and taught his children the principles of virtue. He worked tirelessly to bring light into the world and was a man whose beacon was an example for others to follow. Although he is physically gone, he lives on as a source of love and light in the hearts of his family and the countless others who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Christine; children: Debra, David, Tamara, Robert, and Royal; siblings: Leonard, Steven, Roland, Iven, Colleen, Roxanne, and Alvin; as well as 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the medical team at the University of Utah Hospital and his home- care nurse, Queenie.
There will be a public viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Aaron's Mortuary in Clearfield, 1050 South State. Graveside services will be private with a celebration of life in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be given to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: