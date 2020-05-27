Roberta Simpson West

A LIFE WELL LIVED
Roberta was born on February 3, 1924 in Ogden, Utah to Robert James and Adriana Elizabeth Denkers Simpson. She died unexpectedly on May 22, 2020.
Child of 5 girls
She was the fourth daughter of five.
Reared in Ogden UT
She graduated from Ogden High School in 1942.
Married January 21, 1947
Roberta married her eternal companion, LeRoy West, on January 21, 1947 in Ogden. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
Shared Military Career of thirty years
Together they shared a military career traveling the world 30 years. They retired to Ogden in 1973.
Matriarch of the West Family
Three Children
They raised three children, Greg, Royan and Linda. Her posterity included 13 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren. She always loved to hold her babies!
During her life time she had numerous jobs such as a WWII switchboard operator, bank teller, and she volunteered at American Red Cross, Ogden Clinic receptionist but her greatest job was to love and support her family.
Roberta was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in numerous callings throughout her life, including serving with her husband in the Ogden Inner City Mission.
Roberta will be remembered as a loving, compassionate person who always thought of others before herself.
Roberta is survived by her husband of 73 years; children Greg West, Royan West Smania, Linda (Randy) Gangwer. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law Carol; a granddaughter Peggy Dae and four sisters, Ruth Hancock, Jean Hadley, Marie Simpson, and Effie Furniss.
Public viewing May 28th between 6 and 8 p.m. at Ogden Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd Ogden, UT
Family funeral services will be on Friday, May 29, 2020 @12:30 p.m.at the Rock Cliff Stake Center, 1000 Suncrest Dr. Ogden, UT. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, Ogden UT.
The funeral service will be streamed live on the Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park Facebook page.