December 16, 1949 ~ September 20, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Roberto Slack, announces his passing. Roberto was born on December 16, 1949, in Chihuahua Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother, and sister.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Maria Slack; Children: Samuel (Tami) Slack, Susana (Jody) Myers, and Ruth (David) Garcia. He was a proud grandpa of nine grandchildren and two great-granddaughters whom he truly cherished.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th St., Ogden, UT 84401. Mass will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th St., in Ogden.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: