January 22, 1959 ~ November 1, 2019
"Together Again"
Roberto Villalon Lozano, 60, passed away November 1, 2019, surrounded by many loved ones. He was born January 22, 1959, to Ramiro and Micaela Villalon Lozano in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. He married the love of his life, Maria Cruz Lozano, on August 25, 1994.
He was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, camping and being with his family. He also enjoyed watching sports; he loved the San Francisco 49ers and the Utah Jazz. He will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Roberto is survived by four daughters: Diane Chavez, Christina (Quade) Flores, Angel (Gera) Polina, and Roberta (Justin) Rader; one god-daughter, Sherrie Martinez; three sons: Tommy Lozano, Ricardo (Cassandra) Escobedo, and Ramiro Lozano; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Gerardo (Rosario) Soto Villalon Lozano; sister-in-law Victoria Arrzola Lozano; and three sisters: Andrea (Porfreo) Lozano Sanchez, Elvita (Abraham) Lozano Santiago, and Guadalupe (Ramon) Lozano Sanchez.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 33 years, Maria Cruz Lozano; and two brothers: Raul Villalon Lozano and Anthony Horn.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. An additional Viewing and Visitation for friends and family will be held at Leavitt's on Saturday, November 16 from 1:00 - 1:45 p.m. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, November 16 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah.
