Robin Francis Kuntz
1964 ~ 2020
Robin Frances (Oakley) Kuntz was born on September 9, 1964, to Merritt and Frances Oakley. She was the oldest of four children. Robin graduated from Layton High School in May of 1982, joining the United States Air Force soon after. Robin married Eric Scott Kuntz on January 17, 1983. During Robin's married life she had two daughters, Kathleen and Danielle, many 'adopted' children, eight nieces and nephews, and six grandchildren.
Robin spent her whole life helping and caring for others. She never met someone that she did not try to befriend. She could always be found with a book to read, a craft nearby, a hug for anyone who needed it, a shoulder to support those who didn't have the strength, and a new recipe to fill a hungry belly.
Even through all of Robin's battles with her health, her hardest being her one month fight with AMML (Acute Myelomonocytic Leukemia), Robin never lost her joy in life. She never lost her faith in God, and her belief that she was meant to help and do more for others.
Robin is survived by her husband, Eric; daughters Kathy (Brad) and Danielle (Will); Grandchildren (Chris, Nik, Lily, Blaise, Dimitri, and Stephen); Parents Merritt and Frances; Brothers John (Kim), Chris (Sharon), and Kevin (Susie).
A virtual Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The link is: www.zoom.com for meeting id and password please contact Kathy Avery- averycollective@gmail.com
