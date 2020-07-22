November 20, 1938 ~ July 19, 2020
Robin Kemp Rasmussen, age 81, died of natural causes on July 19, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah. Robin is survived by his wife, Joyce Porter Rasmussen of Tehachapi, CA; his four children, Krista Groll (Todd) of Bountiful, UT, Mark Rasmussen (Renee) of Tehachapi, CA, Tanya Cheal of Kaysville, UT, and Jill Pahnke (Matt) of Lafayette, CA; and his sixteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his father Franklin Clair Rasmussen, mother Katie (Kathryn) Kemp Rasmussen, brother Neal Clair Rasmussen, and brother Gary Wayne Rasmussen.
Robin was born on November 20, 1938 in Ogden, Utah. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1957. He worked in the irrigation installation and repair business for many years. He married Joyce in 1965 and the couple had four children. They resided in Sunset and South Ogden, Utah until 2014 when they relocated to Tehachapi, California.