Robin Sue Peters
February 20, 1971 ~ April 22, 2021
Robin Sue Peters, age 50, passed away in her home on April 22, 2021. She was born February 20, 1971 at Cooley Hospital in Brigham City, Utah to Robert and Doris McQuerry.
On a whim, after her birthday party on a snowy night, her and her family eloped to Las Vegas for her to marry the love of her life LeGrand Peters on February 20, 2011. They celebrated life together for a beautiful 20 years.
Robin was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Her favorite role in life was being a Nana. She had a sweet and loving personality that made everyone feel welcomed and loved. She made friends everywhere she went, and some grew to be family.
Robin worked at McKay Dee Hospital as a Registered Nurse. The doctors and nurses loved to work with her. She was a compassionate and caring person who loved to heal the sick. Robin's favorite thing to do was go on vacation, whether it be camping at Porcupine, Ireland with the love of her life, or cruises with her family. She loved the holidays and always went above and beyond to make it the best one yet.
Robin is survived by her husband, LeGrand Peters; her mother, Doris McQuerry; her two sisters, Sharee Setzer and Ashely (Scotty) Nelson; her six children and their spouses, Krista (Cody) Price, Codie (Brianna) Davis, Haley (Mike) Goeckeritz, Jaden Peters, Jaylie Peters, and Jocilyn Peters, Nick (Camille) Hansen; and 14 grandchildren, McKaybree, Kaydance, and Rodney Price, Madilynn, Emilee, Hadley Davis, Keaten and Bracken Goeckeritz, Dracyn, Gunner, Damien, Degan, Wesson, and Raedyn Hansen-Gallegos; the Peters family; and her many nieces, nephews, cousins and chosen family. Preceded in death by her father, Robert McQuerry and grandparents, Glen and Lucille Roche. All of these people were who she loved and touched deeply. She will be missed by many. It's not goodbye, it's see you later. Love you to infinity and beyond. 831
Friends may visit with family on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Cremation to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked to have donations to Huntington's disease Society of America. Donate at hdsa.org.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.