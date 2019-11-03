February 28, 1952 ~ October 23, 2019
Robina "Ruby" Rutherford, 67, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in the arms of her daughter. She was born February 28, 1952, to Archibald and Isabella (Henderson) Rutherford in Scotland.
Ruby graduated with a degree in Nursing from Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas.
She had a deep, abiding love for her Savior Jesus Christ, known for her witty sense of humor, adventurous spirit and a wee bit of a quick temper.
She had soft spot for animals and a deep love for her grandchildren. She loved her lottery tickets as well.
Ruby is survived by her daughter, Ashley (David) grandchildren, Kenzie, Madden and Hayes. siblings, David (Sara-Louise) Elizabeth (David) James (Carol) John and Susan (Stephen-deceased) and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Stephen.
A special thank you to the many healthcare professionals involved in her medical and hospice care. We can never thank you enough.
Be at peace now. We love you forever.
Please educate and increase your awareness about mental health through the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
A public memorial will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Premier Funeral Services, 5335 South 1950 West Roy, Utah.
