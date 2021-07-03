Robyn Berry Halverson
1950 ~ 2021
Our loving mother, Robyn Halverson, passed away on June 28, 2021, of Cancer at the age of 71.
Robyn was born on January 25, 1950, in San Diego, California to Lois (Herbert) Berry and Keith Berry.
Robyn married her sweetheart Stan Halverson on July 23, 1971. They are the parents of three sons and a daughter.
Robyn graduated from Ogden High School in 1967. She loved the OHS Class of "67 and through her life cherished lifelong friendships and memories.
Robyn was a gourmet cook, an avid reader with a lifelong love of learning. She was a certified member of Mensa Society of America.
Robyn was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She had a great love for her Savior and a loving generous heart.
Robyn graduated with honors from WSU in Political Science. She was an intern for the Utah State Legislator and was very active in local and national politics. She took great joy in her involvement in community affairs.
Robyn retired from the IRS after a rewarding career of 29 years, where she made many wonderful friends.
To know her was to love her. She will be sorely missed and always remembered for her kind and gracious ways.
Robyn loved being a wife, mother and grandmother, sister, and aunt. She cherished family and holidays. Their home was a gathering place for friends and always open to call.
Robyn is survived by her children; Wayne, Erin (Dave) Matthews, Eric and Ryan Halverson, eight grandchildren, her siblings; Kim (Dale), Scott (Emma) Berry and many devoted nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Stan.
Special thanks to IHC and her dear Nurse Karen.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com