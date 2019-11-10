Robyn Lynne Rich

March 2, 1958 ~ November 4, 2019
On Monday, November 4, 2019, our sister, aunt, and friend, Robyn Rich passed from this mortal existence from natural causes. Robyn was born March 2, 1958, in Ogden, Utah to Homer D. and Patricia Maxine Frost Rich She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She grew up in Washington Terrace and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1976. While in high school, she started working for Sizzler Restaurant and through determination and hard work she became a manager and managed several locations. She was recognized and received numerous awards for excellence. Later, she started TLC Pet Care taking care of pets in their owner's absence.
Robyn was a natural athlete and was outstanding at softball and golf. Robyn fell in love with skiing and when she skied, it was pure poetry on the slopes!
Almost every family has an aunt that breathes life and joy into family gatherings and Robyn was that aunt^with the exception of when she would be late for Thanksgiving dinner! Robyn was the quintessential aunt showering her nieces and nephews with attention and unconditional love! She taught several of them how to ski, coached many and was their biggest fan from the stands. She never missed calling on your birthday and singing a heartfelt rendition of the Happy Birthday Song followed by, "He's a Jolly Good Fellow." She loved the Green Bay Packers from childhood.
Robyn is survived by her siblings, Laurie (Darwin) Sparrow, Tom Rich, Patty (Ben) DeHaan, and Danny (Rebekah) Rich; 16 nieces and nephews, 30 great-nieces and nephews; and her border collie, Tika Lynn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Pat Rich, her sister-in-law, Julie Rich, and her Australian Shepherd, Buddy Homer.
The family would like to acknowledge many lifelong friends for a lifetime of friendship to this family and to Robyn. Also the family wants to thank Eileen and Rollo Peterson for the years of compassionate love and friendship. Robyn was blessed to have you as friends and neighbors.
These last few days your family and friends have consoled and comforted each other with stories and memories that could reach to the moon and back. Thanks, Robyn and all of the crazy nicknames we have given you over the years like Ruby Tuesday, Ruby One Buck, Boopie, Mina, Burr Head, and Sister (Robyn) Hood for all the love and for the life you shared and the light you brought this family! "Love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation."
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: