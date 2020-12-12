Robyn Potter Smith
Robyn Potter Smith, (70) passed away on December 8, 2020 at home in Layton, Utah. She lost her brave battle with breast cancer with her family by her side. Robyn was the widow of Terry W. Smith they shared 30 plus years together at the time of his death in 2008. She and Terry raised two children Travis W. Smith (deceased) and Monica Smith (Wilson).
Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, she was the daughter of Lowell and Marie (Petrarca) Potter. She spent several years of her childhood living and thriving in Hawaii and Denver Colorado. She graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1968. She went on to The University of Utah to study art. She graduated from the University of Utah with an associate's degree. She was a talented artist.
She spent many years in the 1970's and 1980's as a realtor with Wardley Corporation in Davis and Weber counties. Robyn Retired from Kroger dough manufacturing plant as a quality assurance technician in Layton Utah in 2010.
She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. She and Terry attended several live games and made the pilgrimage to Lambeau field. She was known for her outspoken personality and zeal for life. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends where she created many splendid meals and memories.
She is survived by her daughter Monica Smith (Wilson), grand children Quinn (Wilson) and Olivia (Wilson). She is preceded in death by her parents Lowell Potter, Marie (Petrarca) Potter, her husband Terry W. Smith, Sisters Sandra (Potter) Berkley, Linda (Potter) Anderson and her son Travis W. Smith.
Funeral services will held Tuesday December 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Robyn's obituary page.
Robyn discovered she was Type 1 diabetic at the age of twelve. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation online: https://www.jdrf.org/mountainwest or locally in person: 132 600 E #100, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 (801) 530-0660
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.