Rocco Anthony Dominic ColAntonio Jr
Rocco Anthony Dominic ColAntonio Jr passed away on December 17, 2020. He was born on November 12, 1963 to Mary Silva and Rocco Anthony ColAntonio Sr. He was born and raised in Ogden, Utah and attended Ogden City Schools. He worked as a car salesman before becoming a certified asbestos abatement contractor.
He is survived by his sons James (Kacie) Martin, Joseph (Nicole) Martin, Trevor Martin, Rory ColAntonio (Tory) Also Nathon (Sonja) Roberts, 11 grandchildren, and his four legged son Profound. He was preceded in death by his parents and sons, Richard Martin and Dominic ColAntonio.
The family would like to sincerely thank the doctors and nurses, and Chaplain Amos at McKay Dee hospital for the care and compassion he received. And a special thanks to his dear friend and favorite lawyer, Stephan Farr.
A small gathering will be held Mon, Dec 28th from 12-1 at the Riverdale 4th ward, 1175 w 5500 s Riverdale, Ut. Then a small service in the chapel from 1-2pm followed by a family lunch at 2pm in the Cultural Hall. Please send flowers and condolences to 5100 S. 1050 W #A182 Riverdale, Ut 84405.