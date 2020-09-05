Rodney LeGrande Neal
On Tuesday September 2, 2020 our loving Husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully after a long battle fighting Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS). Rodney LeGrande was born February 14, 1940 in Tremonton, Utah. Rodney LeGrande is survived by his Loving wife Margie Carol Garret-Neal. Margie and Rodney were married on August 18, 1962 in Detroit Michigan in the Church of Christ. Rodney and Margie have three wonderful Children. Chris LeVon Neal, Craig LeGrande Neal, and Denise Lee Neal-Hernandez. Rodney is survived by eight wonderful grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Rodney has three brothers and four sisters. Rodney Graduated from Weber High were he then went on to serve our country in the Army. Rodney was a machinist for General Motors and a machinist for Southern Pacific Railroad. Rodney went on the become the General manager for the Utah Auto Auction and was beloved by many. The family would like to give a special thanks to Summit Hospice and Rodney's nurse Elise and CNA Aspyn. They like to give a loving Honorary thank you to his oldest Grand Daughter Mackenzie Esplin for being his full time caregiver. When Rodney passed from this World, he was surrounded by his loved ones. The family asks that in Lieu of flowers, that a special donation be made in his name to Lou Gehrig's (ALS) foundation is Rodney's name. The family will have a celebration of life to Honor Rodney at his home in Roy, Utah.