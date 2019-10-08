Rodney Wisner

June 23, 1954 ~ October 4, 2019
Rodney Reid Wisner, age 65, passed away on October 4, 2019, at home with his family by his side. After a long battle with pancratic cancer.
He was born on June 23, 1954, in Ogden, UT, to Forrest J. Wisner and Betty L. Wisner.
Rodney had a deep passion for fire arms and loved to refurbish old guns. He had a great passion for deer hunting, cat fishing and spending time with family and friends.
Rodney leaves behind his (wife) Candy Bushell, his (son) Jeromy Wisner (Tracy), (sister) Penny Bodily and (niece) Karin Wasyliw and four grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Forrest and Betty, his brother Gary and his son Joey Wisner.
Rodney was a great father and husband and will greatly be missed.
Love you, until we meet again.