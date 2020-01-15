Roger Alden Reischauer

April 6, 1931 ~ January 10, 2020
Roger Reischauer, 88, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born in St. Louis, MO to Enid Comings and Martin O. Reischauer. He was the youngest of eight children.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Roger worked for Kroger Co. in St. Louis, MO, after moving to Utah, he worked for Swift & Co. as a beef boner. Later he worked for the Defense Depot of Ogden where he retired.
He married Dixie Rose on October 15, 1955, in Kirkwood, MO. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple.
Roger is survived by his wife of 64 years; three children, Janet (Garth Neal) Hutzley, Jill (Len) Haupt and David (Amy) Reischauer; six grandchildren, Stacy, Bryan (Carlye), Daniel, Ryan, Makena and Tyler, and one great-granddaughter, Nikola.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
Special thanks to Dr. Brandon Wintle, Dr. Ryan McDonald and IHC Hospice.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: