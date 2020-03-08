Roger David Houston

June 5 1950 ~ January 4 2020

Roger David Houston passed away on January 4, 2020, in Gilbert AZ. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020, at the North Ogden LDS East Stake Center 900 E. 2850 N. North Ogden Ut at 12:00 p.m.

