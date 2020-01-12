Roger Lamont Sorenson

February 2, 1935 ~ January 9, 2020
Roger (Silky) Sorenson, our loving father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed from this world into the arms of his sweetheart on January 9, 2020,
Roger was born February 2, 1935, to Hazel Johns and A Charles Sorensen, one of ten children.
He grew up in Ogden and attended Ogden High School. He was a star football player at Mound Fort Junior High and Ogden High. He joined the Navy in 1952 and served for three years. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served on the U.S.S. Hancock.
He married the love of his life, Mary Alice Bradshaw on Feb. 11, 1956; they were married for 46 years until her passing in 2002. They had three children Christy Ingraham (Mike), Lisa Sorensen, Walter Sorensen (Tish); four grandchildren Dusty, Jeff, Cody, Cassi; and eight great-grandchildren. His family was the joy of his life.
He worked at Mountain Bell and retired from AT&T in 1989. After retiring, he worked for a contractor at Hill Field for ten years.
He enjoyed Weber State and Utah Jazz basketball games, computing, gardening, canning and his Ham Radio (N7BRT). Prior to mom's accident they enjoyed square dancing with the Dudes and Dolls.
Survivors include his children; grand and great- grandchildren; siblings Lynne Blair, David Sorensen (Linda), Robert Sorensen, Kathleen Cutrubus (Phidia), Paul Sorensen (Chris), and John Sorensen (Laurie); sisters-in-law Jeri Conolly, Joan Thompson and Annette Egbert as well as many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary; parents; brothers Charles and Jeffrey; sister Norma Jean Sorensen; brothers-in-law Norman "Shorty" Thompson and Jack Conolly; niece Voni Devries and nephew Doug Egbert.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the No. Ogden 20th Ward, 575 E 3100 No. Friends and family may visit on Thursday, January 16th, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and Friday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, No. Ogden.
