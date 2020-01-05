January 6, 1958 ~ January 1, 2020
Roger Lynn Keyes was born on January 6, 1958, in Ogden, Utah to Lynn and Anna Marie Keyes. He passed away on January 1, 2020, from lung cancer and COPD. Roger married the love of his life, Cindy Clapp, on April 20, 1979. They had two children.
Roger was one of Utah's finest master technicians. He was the hardest worker anyone knew, always going above and beyond to provide for his family.
He worked for Goodyear 20 years where he excelled and received many performance awards including the highest production, and Top Gun. His last 17 years were spent with Woodruff Auto, it was more than just his job they became his family.
Roger took extreme pride in his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Roger and Cindy were always together, the type of relationship anyone would hope to have.
They were lucky enough to have 40 years together. He made sure to spend life doing things we all loved. He enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, hunting, riding 3-wheelers, camping, and going to all the kids and grandkids sporting events.
Roger is survived by his loving wife Cindy, their two children Lynn Keyes (Rachel) and Kim Veal (Erron). His grandchildren Hannah, Masen, LaShae, Isaac, Kaleb, and Zoe, his mother Anna Marie(Mark) and three sisters Dixie(Delwin), Louise(Bob), and Connie(Joe). He's preceded in death by his father Lynn Keyes.
The family wants to give a special thanks to Summit Hospice for their loving care.
Services will be January 6, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. At Aaron's Mortuary 496 24th Street Ogden, Utah 84401.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: