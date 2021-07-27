Roger M. Richins
Born in Echo, Utah to Ted and Dessa Richins, grew up in Ogden, joined the US Army in 1955, served with the Army Security Agency, joined the National Guard 116th Engineers building roads, etc., with the big equipment. He shot on the rifle and pistol teams; he retired after 28 years of service. He was awarded a number of service medals. As a "Soldier's Soldier" he received many awards and recognitions, made lasting friendships.
Earned Associate of Science at Weber State; Bachelor of Science at Utah State; Master of Science at the University of Montana; "enjoyed all my education".
Taught at Highland Jr.; Weber and Fremont High; thoroughly enjoyed Weber State University teaching in Biology/Zoology, was first director and creator of Museum of Natural History; taught Utah State University off-campus programs. He loved to learn and enjoyed teaching; he felt all his students could be successful in school and life and taught that way. Many students kept in touch with him in one way or another.
"I was honored to marry and live with the TRUE LOVE of MY LIFE, Kay Morse. We are blessed with four children, "Lorena" Laurie (Brett) Layser, Paul (Jill) Richins, Jennefer (Ted) Hilburn, and Tedd (Tamara) Richins; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; two sisters, Frances Jarman and Cynthia Newsom; and brothers, Barry and Hal Richins."
"I enjoyed hiking/hunting with my family, I loved to walk/climb the Lord's mountains." He was very familiar with all of the mountains and hills in northern Utah. He loved and enjoyed everything about God's wonderful world. Hobbies were gun, arrows, and knife making; grandchildren, nieces, and nephews are thrilled to have these gifts. He was active in many ways in community service, a fierce patriot.
He taught his children to love nature and appreciate the world and its beauty. He was very positive, soft spoken, kind, appreciative; quick to say "Thank you"; had a strong testimony of his Lord, Jesus Christ. He was active all his life in the gospel of Jesus Christ serving in many positions; Roger and Kay served a number of missions to the Ogden Family Search Library before and after their Provo South, Historic Sites Mission in St. George; also served on an Ogden Temple sealing team of many years. Roger served in Bishoprics as Counselor, Executive Secretaries and Clerks; enjoyed teaching in many classes from Primary to Gospel Doctrine.
"I am grateful to my students, National Guard and Army members, and most especially for my wife and family for making my life a joy." Roger left this world to meet his Savior on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Special thanks to Jennefer for the tender, loving care given to her Dad.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
