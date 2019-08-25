March 15, 1927 ~ August 20, 2019
Roger Malan Waterfall, born March 15, 1927, in Ogden, Utah, son of Clarence F. Waterfall and Pauline Malan, died August 20, 2019.
In 1940, the family moved to East Kaysville where his father planted 540 fruit trees and raised horses, cows, chickens, pigs and dogs. After Roger joined the Navy, he then graduated from Davis High in 1945. He served aboard the Aircraft Carrier Petrof Bay in the Pacific Theater. After the war, he attended Weber College and earned his private pilot's license.
Roger served an LDS mission in the North-Central States. Completing that assignment, he began work with his father and brothers at the Clarence Waterfall Company^ready mixed concrete, gravel pits, road construction and utilities.
He married Jolene Pearson, rearing three children: Neff (JoAnn), Stacy and Marcy (Kevin). Divorced, he married Jarie Lee Wilson, helped to raise Jarie's children: Jeffry (deceased), Bobbi and Debry; rearing English (Duane), Bristol (deceased) and Abby (deceased), with 11 grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren that he loved spending his time with.
Roger was a fine artist, excelling in sculpture. He earned a BS from the University of Utah, apprenticing under Avard Fairbanks. He earned an MFA at Utah State University and began his career as Art Director in both junior high and high schools.
Private services to be held at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
