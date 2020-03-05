Roger Thomson, 78, passed away February 28, 2020. Services entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden.
Layton High takes on Weber High in a boys 6A second-round playoff basketball game Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Layton High School.
