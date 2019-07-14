March 27, 1963 ~ July 10, 2019
Roger Walker entered the stairway to heaven, or possibly the highway to hell, on July 10, 2019, at Huntsman Cancer Center. On April 28, 1984, he married the love of his life, Teri Harju.
He spent most of his life working in the car industry and was very successful.
He is survived by his dog (Scooter), his wife (Teri); his five children (Nick, Amy, Melissa, Wesley, and Kimberly), and two son-in-laws (Vic and David).
A viewing will be held on Tuesday July 16, 2019, at Premier Funeral Services in Roy, UT from 6 p.m -8 p.m. Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday July 17, 2019, at West Haven Cemetery. If you plan on attending, please dress casually as that is what he wanted. The one thing Roger believed more than anything in life was that "you can't fix stupid".
Condolences may be sent to the family at: