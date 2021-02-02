Roger William "Bill" Henrie
August 24, 1939 - January 27, 2021
On the afternoon of January 27, 2021, Bill passed away at the McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah surrounded by his wife and family after struggling with many health issues for several years.
Bill was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho to John "Sonny" Henrie and Audra Beth Andrews Henrie. His family moved to Utah when Bill was 12 years old.
Bill was a proud firefighter in the United States Air Force. He went to Lowery AFB in Colorado for the USAF Firefighting School in 1959. He was first stationed at Tachikawa AFB, Japan for two years (where he met his future wife) then Davis - Monthan AFB. Arizona He was a civilian firefighter at Hill AFB where he retired in 1994. He loved firefighting. A few years later he was a People Greeter for Walmart, working at the Clinton store for 18 years.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Ann, children: daughter Sharleen M. Finn, Roseville, CA, son James S. Henrie, San Juan Island, WA; daughter J. Christine Conover, Allentown, PA and six grandchildren, his sister, Sharma Miller, Hooper; brother Scott Henrie, Helper; sister Sandy Tapia, Ogden; brother, Reed Henrie, Farr West.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Darwin E. Henrie.
Special thanks to Dr. Nikolas Gangwer, Bill's nurse Annie, the home Palliative Care Unit, especially Chaplin Alan Amos and all the wonderful and loving Home Care workers.
Bill donated his body and organs to the University of Utah for education and research.