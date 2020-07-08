December 23, 1946 ~ July 3, 2020
Rolene Bushell Gray, 73, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. She was born on December 23, 1946, in Ogden, Utah to Robert V. and Verlene Francis Bushell. She attended schools in the Ogden area, including Bonneville High School before graduating from Ogden High in 1965.
Rolene married Craig L. Gray in October 1964 and from that union she had two sons. They later divorced.
Surviving are her two sons, Brett L. (Danna) Gray and Michael S. (Wendy) Gray; her grandchildren, Megan (Zach) King, Braden (Morgan) Gray, Aly (Danny) Ringel, Breanna (Braden) Harris, Samantha (Kade) Hall, Bridger (Megan) Gray, and Alyssa Gray. She had ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Sally (Ron) Jones, Kris (Ed) Lueders, Leslee (Scott) Coates, one brother, Rick (Nanette) Curtis, stepmother, Peggy Bushell, half-siblings, Bob (Denise) Bushell, Clay Bushell, Kim (Dax) Kelson, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving stepfather, Richard W. Curtis, and two nieces.
We love you, Rosie. You will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Spanish Fork Cemetery, 420 S. 400 E., Spanish Fork, UT
