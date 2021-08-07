Rolf Knut Hildre
January 17, 1938 - July 28, 2021
Rolf Knut Hildre passed away at the age of 83 on July 28, 2021. He was born in Seattle to Sevrin and Arna Hildre. He moved to Ketchikan, Alaska as an infant and graduated from Kayhi in 1956. In 1960 he graduated from San Francisco City College with a degree in Police Science.
Rolf enjoyed many years of boating off the coasts of Alaska, British Columbia, Washington and sailing on the Columbia River. He loved to travel. Rolf and his family enjoyed many boating, camping and RV trips.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Margie, of 61 years. His daughters Angela (John), Karen (Adam), 4 Grandies Rolf (Whitney), Michelle, Berit, Astrid and 2 Great Grandies Nora and Rori.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Tammy, Mary Ann, Pam, Kim and Angie from Encompass Health Hospice and the entire staff of The Lodge in North Ogden who all helped Rolf live out his last days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad at PO Box 5786, Ketchikan, AK 99901.
Fair Winds and Following Seas
Rolfer, Dad and Papa!