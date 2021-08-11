Rollan T. Tonkinson
December 18, 1919 - August 7, 2021
Rollan T. Tonkinson (Tonk) was born in Carleton, Nebraska December 18, 1919. He died 8/7/2021 at the George E. Wahlen Veteran's Home at age 101. The family moved to Grand
Island, Nebraska in 1923 where he attended Grand Island Public Schools and graduated from Grand Island High in 1938. He was the middle of three brothers. He started working for the Union Pacific Railroad in 1939 in Grand Island as an apprentice Carman. He transferred to Ogden in 1957 and retired from UPRR in 1980 as a Master Car Inspector.
He joined the Army Air Corp a month after Pearl Harbor and was assigned to B-24 aircraft and served in the Pacific Theater with the 7th Army Air Corps. He received numerous awards including the Air Metal and Distinguished Flying Cross.
He married Helen Rose Mullen in 1944 in Pueblo Army Depot Chapel, Colorado. She died in 1985.
His long-time friend Elsie Marcus died in 2013.
He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1347, BPOE Elks Lodge 719, FOE(Eagles) Aerie 2472- and 50-year member of Unity Lodge #18, York Rite of Freemasonry and El Kalah Shriners. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, family, and gambling in Wendover.
He is survived by son Michael (Brenda) and daughter Cindy Thomas (Dave); grandsons Marc, Tim, and Derek Tonkinson and Rick Barber; great grandchildren Canen, Seton and Mia Tonkinson.
A Viewing will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Funeral Services will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Masks are required at Leavitt's.
Military Honors by VFW Post 1481. Service by Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd , and Masonic Graveside by Unity Lodge #18.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
The family wishes to thank the staff at George E. Whalen Veteran's Home and Bristol Hospice for their care and compassion.
Donations may be made in Tonk's name to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church or lntermounta in Unit of Shriner's Hospital for Children in Salt Lake.
