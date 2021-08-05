Roma Marchant Frost Walker
May 23, 1918 - August 2, 2021
Roma Marchant Frost Walker, 103, died at her home in Riverdale, Utah, from causes incident to age. She was born to Charles and Leone Marchant on May 23, 1918, in Cowley, Wyoming. Roma was the oldest of nine children and had a sizable responsibility, at a young age, helping her mother nurture and raise eight siblings. She grew up in a small town where she was surrounded by loving family and friends. School and church dominated the lives of these descendants of the pioneers, who were sent to the Big Horn Basin of Wyoming to establish a community for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Roma was musically and academically gifted and was active in productions and performances for both church and school. She was the last living member of the Cowley High School Class of 1936.
Roma married Julian Taggart Frost and they were blessed with four children, Jack Marchant Frost, Julianne Frost, Jeffrey Lewis Frost (deceased) and Jeanlee Frost Carver. Roma was a devoted mother, always putting her children first and insuring they had whatever was needed. She was a talented seamstress and was proficient in all handiwork. She made many of her and her children's clothing and they were always immaculately dressed. Roma conducted herself in a refined manner with exemplary etiquette and expected the same of her children.
Roma retired from the IRS after twenty years as a taxpayer assistant. During the time she was working outside the home and raising her children, Roma continued to play for church, singing groups, numerous male quartets, Church choirs, LDS conferences and congregations. She mastered the great pipe organs of the Ogden and Salt Lake LDS Tabernacles and thoroughly enjoyed these years. Mom retired from playing piano and organ for her church at the age of 90 after having played in one capacity or another from the age of 10.
Roma was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved the Lord and the Gospel. She served in the Ogden Temple as the Chapel Organist for many years. She was truly a daughter of God.
Julian was killed in a tragic truck/auto accident in 1975 and Roma then married Frank D. Walker in 1985. They had many happy years together until Frank's death in 2010. Mom loved visiting and learning about foreign lands and cultures. She spent her retirement years traveling, gardening, doing needlework and enjoying her family. She never missed commemorating birthdays of her children, grandchildren and many nieces and nephews with a card and money right up to the last week of her life.
Roma lived at her home for over 75 years. She had amazingly good health and kept her mind quick and sharp with crossword puzzles, the Internet, social media, reading, game shows and English comedy television programs. In her later years, she was cared for lovingly by her daughter, Julianne.
Roma is survived by her brother Richard (Paulette), her sisters-in-law Renee' Welling Marchant, Leta Eyre Marchant, Laura Lee Marchant, her three living children, twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both her husbands, her sisters Laurine Marchant Frost (James T.), Eva Lou Marchant Willis (V.C. Willis) and Mary Alice Marchant Shurtliff Dickson (Jared) and her brothers Charles Lewis Marchant, David Lewis Marchant, Kenneth Lewis Marchant (Gaye), Ronald Lewis Marchant, her son Jeffrey, her son-in-law Gregory P. Carver, her granddaughter Ashlee Marie Phillips and grandson Julian Howard Hemler.
A Memorial Service for Roma will be held Friday, August 6, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the 49th Ward Chapel, 4210 South 300 West. Riverdale, Utah. Interment, immediately following the service, at Washington Heights Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Intermountain Hospice Dr. McIntire, Marcos and Nurse Becky for their compassionate care. A special thank you to family friend, Dr. Ross Kelson for his insight and comfort.
Condolences may be offered at providentfuneralhome.com. Roma's service will be recorded and will be available for viewing at this website for out-of-town family members.