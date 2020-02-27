Romana Maria Muniz (Mana)

June 19, 1967 ~^February 20, 2020
Romana Maria Muniz was born on June 19, 1967, in Tremonton, Utah, to Dolores Muniz and Alejandro Muniz. Mana grew up in the Ogden area. She graduated from Clearfield Job Corps in 1988. Mana had three sons. She loved to gamble, doing crafts and coloring. She loved her cats, Shadow and Pyro.
She is survived by her sons Dario (Whitney) Muniz and Freddie White. Her grand children Justice, Dario Jr., Inez, and AJ. Her sisters Rita (Elio) Salinas, Kathy Mora. A niece and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her son Shawn, her partner Steve Carmen and multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be held at Provident Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., located at 3800 Washington Blvd. Ogden, UT 84403. A special thank you to the hospital staff and all her family and friends. Mana was loved by many.