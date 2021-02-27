Ron Crivello Feb 27, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ron CrivelloRon Crivello, 66, died in Ogden, Utah.Funeral arrangements under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesNewgate Mall, after addressing financial woes, 'will be something different'UDOT postpones $40 million I-15 project in Davis CountyMorgan County struggles with effects of booming Weber River crowdsSeven train cars derail in accident at Ogden rail yardOgden's Riverbend area growing; new eateries coming, Dirty Bird and Wimpy and FritzElderly Clearfield couple let 'lost, freezing' man stay overnight; he allegedly rapes womanOgden's Newgate Mall placed in receivership after loan default, to be auctionedNorthern Utah leaders blast bill broadening who can handle new home inspectionsJury trial sought for Ogden man accused of assaulting son over church missionRoy officials nearing consensus on change meant to spur development, lure businesses +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Prep basketball roundup: Pebley 3 at buzzer lifts Bear River girls to win in 4A playoffs Boys basketball playoffs: Farmington advances to 5A quarterfinals after tough win over Highland Late basket, missed buzzer-beater sends Davis past Layton into 6A quarterfinals Portrait photographer ruled mentally competent in sexual abuse case Utah House OKs home inspection bill that sparked concern among some in Northern Utah Construction begins on Ogden's downtown arts plaza New evaluation in progress for man charged in potential Box Elder County death penalty case Family questions woman's dehydration death in Weber County Jail