Ron Peterson
December 15, 1963 - November 20, 2020
On the morning of Friday November 20, 2020 Ron "Jeep" Peterson passed away at the age of 56.
Ron was born on December 15th 1963 to Glenn & Marlene Peterson in Ogden, Utah.
Ron's passion was a yellow Jeep that could take him anywhere his heart desired. He spent many weekends exploring the beauty of Utah and Colorado and documenting it for his website. Ron devoted most of his adult life to chasing the history of Utah & Colorado ghost towns and loved sharing his knowledge with the world.
Ron is survived by his parents Glenn & Marlene Peterson, his daughter Samantha Cousins, 2 grandsons, his sisters Dona Hancock & Karen Evans, his niece Holly Hancock, & many other cousins, nieces, and nephews.
There will be no services at this time.