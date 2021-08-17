Ronald Agapito Espinoza
April 2, 1957 - February 20, 2021
Son of Agapito Espinoza (deceased) and Mary Leyba. Ron passed away in Austin, Texas of COVID-19. He leaves behind, wife Angelina, children Scott (Irene) Stephen, Lisa (Brandon), Carlos (Cassandra) Adam. 13 grandchildren, Mother Mary Velasquez, siblings; Bob (Rosie), Bill (Heather), Todd (Kathy), Angela (Jay).
Join us in Ron's memorial August 21, 2021 at Municipal Park 2200 W. 5900 S. in Roy Utah starting at 11 AM with military honors at 12 PM followed by program. Any questions contact Bob Espinosa at 801-603-1960.