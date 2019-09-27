Ronald Allen Harris, 84, M.Sgt. USAF Retired, left this world on a new adventure on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
He left behind his wife, Marilyn Myers Harris, of 62 years; three children, a daughter Lea Harris of Ogden, Utah, sons Brian A. Harris (Kay) of Lancaster, Ohio and Michael D. Harris of Farr West, Utah; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his adoptive family; two grandsons and a great- granddaughter.
We are sure he will be gathering them all together for one of his favorite pastimes ? a spur of the moment excursion to wherever the road leads, as he was always taking as many family and friends as were available.
A chance encounter at the Utah Museum of Natural History led to an opportunity of a lifetime cleaning fossil specimens as a volunteer in the prep lab. This passion expanded to the lab at Eccles Dinosaur Park for many enjoyable years.
Ron requested no formal funeral services- therefore we will be having a Celebration of Life sometime in the future with a graveside service in Evanston, WY when the extended family can all be there.
In lieu of flowers we request everyone consider a donation to either NHMU, 301 Wakara Way, SLC, UT 84108 or George S Eccles Dinosaur Park, Stewart Paleontology Lab, 1544 E. Park Blvd., Ogden, UT 84401.
Special thanks to Harmony Hospice and their caring nurses and staff for the much-needed help and assistance during Ron's final hours.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
