July 22, 1947 ~ February 6, 2020
Ronald Charles Parker (Rahn), a mountain of a man, passed away peacefully in his sleep, after saying goodbye to his family, on February 6, 2020 in Anchorage, Alaska. Rahn was born on July 22, 1947, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the first born and only son of Dr. Ray Watson Parker and Jean Sessions Parker. He lived a rich and fulfilling life and was known for his love, compassion, caring, and adventurous spirit.
Rahn is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife, Martha Outwater-Parker, children Shadrach Parker (Amy), Brenna Outwater (Duke), Rahnia Boyer (Doug), Ray Parker (Trisha), Barret Savok, Renee Harrelson (Andrew), mother, sisters Lonna Rivera and Janet Sacco, and sixteen grandchildren who will never forget their big bear of a grandpa. He will be missed by his extended family including many nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts who adored him. He was preceded in death by his father, sister Margo Greenfield (Gene), and brother-in-law Ralph Rivera.
He attended and graduated from Clearfield High, Ricks College and Southern Utah University where he excelled in football and wrestling. He received his Master of Social Work and Forensic Counseling from the University of Utah. He moved to Alaska in 1975 where he worked for the state of Alaska until he retired in 2006. Rahn also became a certified boat captain and owned and operated a commercial fishing boat, which, along with his sled dogs, made his life in Alaska very fulfilling.
A memorial service will be held in Nome, Alaska on March 17, 2020.
A celebration of a life well lived will be held in Ogden, Utah at a time to be determined.