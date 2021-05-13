Ronald "Duff" Noel Calvin
December 25, 1940 ~ May 7, 2021
Our Christmas Cowboy that we know and love has hung up his hat one last time. Ronald "Duff" Noel Calvin was born December 25, 1940 to William Mark Calvin and Alidee Bernice Myers, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 of kidney failure.
Ron and Sharlene were blessed with five children, Leesa (Robert) Blakely, Roy; Cindy (Dan) Spens, Roy; Christy (Gary) Yardley, Roy; Cory (Mary) Calvin, Hooper; and Jason (Jamie) Calvin, West Warren. They have 19 grandchildren, 2 great-grandsons, and 2 step-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters and one brother, Arlene (Neil-deceased) Noorda, Fruit Heights; Colleen (Leonard) Garrard, Lake Point; Gary Calvin, Lake Point; and Pam (David) Merrill, Sandy. He was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Sharlene; his parents, and brother Robert Calvin.
The family would especially like to thank Everest Hospice Care, the amazing staff at Sunridge Assisted Living of Roy, Ginny and Sam at Weber Human Services, and US Renal Care.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S., Roy, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Friday, May 14th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 15th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Hooper City Cemetery.
Condolences may also be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com