Ronald E. Hill
May 31, 1945 ~ April 30, 2021
Self-proclaimed country boy from Wilson, Utah, Ronald E. Hill, passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2021. Ron was born on May 31, 1945, to Charles and Zelma (Long) Hill. Ron moved to South Ogden in 1958.
Ron graduated from Bonneville High School in 1963. He served in the Air Force and then came home to complete a bachelor's degree at Weber State. This degree led him to teach for over 30 years in the Weber School District. During this time, he also completed a master's degree at BYU.
Ron's many projects, hobbies, and loves included Dutch oven cooking where he served as President of the International Dutch Oven Society. He made countless friendships in car clubs. He was also a respected director on the Wasatch Peaks Credit Union Board of Directors where he served for many years.
Ron is survived by his sisters Jolene Maurer (Larry), Cheryl Burnett (Rich), and sister-in-law Carole Hill.
All 11 nephews and nieces and their extended families will tell you there was no one quite like their Uncle Ron. He had a habit of making friends everywhere he went, and he leaves countless grieving friends behind.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and, just six months ago, his older brother Dennis C. Hill.
A Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary.
Live Stream Link for Service: https://youtu.be/dmrGzDYgyw8
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com